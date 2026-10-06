Acidity pill Aciloc: Mundhe’s FDA shuts 3 Cadila godowns over name mix-up

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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the sale and distribution licences of three Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd godowns in Pune, Nagpur and Thane after finding that drugs with different active ingredients were being sold under deceptively similar names to Aciloc, a popular acidity medicine.
Aciloc 150 and Aciloc 300 contain 150 mg and 300 mg of ranitidine. Aciloc 150+ and Aciloc 300+ contain a different drug altogether, famotidine, in strengths of 20 mg and 40 mg. Yet the only difference in the brand names is a “+” sign, the FDA said.
Both reduce stomach acid and treat heartburn and ulcers. But the FDA said the similar names could lead to patients being dispensed the wrong medicine. It also found that some wholesalers who had ordered the ranitidine versions were supplied the famotidine ones.
Officials said inspections were carried out in July at the company’s clearing and forwarding agent (CFA) godowns at Bhiwandi in Thane district, Wadki in Pune and Nimji in Kalmeshwar taluka of Nagpur district, and the stock was prohibited from sale and distribution.
The action followed a petition by the company in the Bombay High Court, which on August 11 directed fresh show-cause notices at all three locations. The company was given 21 days to reply in writing and a personal hearing.
“The company’s written reply and submissions during the hearing were found unsatisfactory, following which the respective licensing authorities passed reasoned orders under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945,” the FDA said.
Under the rules, famotidine tablets must be sold in packs of 14. The FDA found Aciloc 150+ was being sold in packs of 30 and Aciloc 300+ in packs of 20.
The FDA flagged another issue. Gujarat’s drug regulator, in a September 29 letter, cancelled manufacturing permissions for famotidine 20 mg and 40 mg tablets, with effect backdated to June 2. This was not disclosed during the show-cause and hearing proceedings, while sale and distribution continued in Maharashtra, the state FDA said.
Other deficiencies cited include the absence of an inspection book, inadequate labelling of the expired-drug area, the absence of the competent person at a licensed Konkan premises and unsigned sale invoices.
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said manufacturers have a responsibility to ensure brand names do not create confusion, and urged consumers to check the generic name and strength on medicine labels. “Chemists should dispense medicines strictly according to prescriptions,” he said.
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