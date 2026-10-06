Acidity pill Aciloc: Mundhe’s FDA shuts 3 Cadila godowns over name mix-up

Under the rules, famotidine tablets must be sold in packs of 14. The FDA found Aciloc 150+ was being sold in packs of 30 and Aciloc 300+ in packs of 20. (AI-generated image/Gemini)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the sale and distribution licences of three Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd godowns in Pune, Nagpur and Thane after finding that drugs with different active ingredients were being sold under deceptively similar names to Aciloc, a popular acidity medicine.

Aciloc 150 and Aciloc 300 contain 150 mg and 300 mg of ranitidine. Aciloc 150+ and Aciloc 300+ contain a different drug altogether, famotidine, in strengths of 20 mg and 40 mg. Yet the only difference in the brand names is a “+” sign, the FDA said.

Both reduce stomach acid and treat heartburn and ulcers. But the FDA said the similar names could lead to patients being dispensed the wrong medicine. It also found that some wholesalers who had ordered the ranitidine versions were supplied the famotidine ones.