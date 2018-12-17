Diamond merchant’s murder: Accused was arrested in rape case on December 7

DINESH PAWAR, the suspended police constable who has emerged as one of the main accused in the murder of diamond merchant Rajeshwar Udani (57), was first arrested by the Mumbai Police on December 7 in a rape case. Pawar allegedly impregnated a woman, locked her up and threatened her, according to the police.

While the rape case was registered in March, the police could only arrest Pawar in December as he had approached the Supreme Court (SC) for anticipatory bail.

According to the police, Pawar and the woman came in contact through Facebook in 2014 after which they started meeting each other. During one such meeting, the woman told Pawar she was searching for a job. Pawar told her he could get her a job.

In August 2017, Pawar and the woman had a fight over payment of her salary. When the woman stopped coming to work, Pawar promised that she would be paid, according to the police’s remand application.

As per the police case, the duo had a physical relationship for some time. Later, however, the woman told him she was not interested in continuing the relationship.

According to the police, during November 2017-February 2018, the accused allegedly had a physical relationship with the woman against her consent.

In March this year, when she told him she was pregnant, he allegedly locked her up for the night. Later, he told her he would not allow her to go home until she underwent abortion, the remand report says.

The duo went to a diagnostic centre, where it was revealed she was past the period for a safe medical termination of the pregnancy. Following this, Pawar started shouting at her, threatening to kill her and commit suicide himself, the police said. “He again locked her up. Later, when the woman’s family started looking for her, he made her call them and say she was safe and would be coming home in some time,” an officer said. After he let her go home, Pawar allegedly kept sending her threatening messages. He also visited her house to threaten her.

She then approached the police, following which an FIR was registered in March 2018 on charges of rape, wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and intimidation. Pawar, however, applied for anticipatory bail and later approached the Bombay High Court. He was directed by the HC to provide his DNA sample for investigation.

As he kept avoiding giving his DNA samples, the HC rejected his anticipatory bail application following which he approached the SC. On November 20, the SC rejected his application after which he went missing. Later, the police found Pawar along with others was allegedly involved in the murder of Udani.