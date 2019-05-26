‘Accused seeking Khalistan met in Tihar jail & conspired’

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that an accused, linked to a radical group attempting to revive Sikh militancy for a separate Khalistan, had met Jagtar Singh Hawara — convicted for the murder of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh — at Tihar jail in New Delhi.

Advertising

Mohiuddin Siddiqui is one of the four accused named in the chargesheet filed earlier this week by the agency before the special NIA court in Mumbai. According to NIA, Siddiqui was lodged in Tihar jail between 2013 to 2016. It claimed that Siddiqui met Hawara, who is currently facing life imprisonment at Tihar jail, where they discussed the alleged conspiracy to create a separate Khalistan.

The NIA chargesheet stated: “Accused number 2 (Siddiqui) met Hawara and showed his willingness to work for him… At the time of his release in 2016, Siddiqui shared his contact number with Hawara. Upon his release, he received a call from an unknown number where the caller asked him to join them. When he agreed, Siddiqui was instructed to send a friend request to a Facebook ID, ‘Khalistani, Jindabad Khalistan’. The request was accepted and accused number 1 (Harpal Singh) came in touch with Siddiqui through it.”

The chargesheet has been filed against arrested accused Siddiqui, Harpal Singh, retired Delhi Police ACP Sundarlal Parashar and wanted accused Gurjeet Singh Nijjar, who is believed to be based in Cyprus.

Advertising

According to the NIA, Siddiqui was motivated by Singh and Nijjar, who discussed atrocities committed against Muslims and Sikhs in India. They used to post pro-Khalistani posts related to the militant group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), of which Hawara is an alleged member.

Nijjar helped procure Siddiqui two international SIM cards to keep in touch. Further, the NIA has claimed that Nijjar directed Siddiqui in October 2018 to arrange for arms and deposited Rs 30,000 in his account. Siddiqui allegedly delivered a countrymade pistol and live cartridges to Singh on November 1, 2018.

He also allegedly procured five rounds of cartridges through a friend, claiming that they were for wedding celebrations.

The NIA also said that Parashar has claimed that Siddiqui was his informer. A statement of Siddiqui’s wife, which is a part of the chargesheet, alleged that she had found a pistol while cleaning their house and when she asked her husband about it, he told her that it was given by Parashar for their “secret work”.

The agency claimed that Parashar had tried to procure a weapon from his colleague at Delhi Police but failed. Eventually, Parashar delivered a pistol to Sidduiqui, who passed it on to Singh.

“Parashar claimed to have found the weapon during his morning walk near a garbage dump area at Nangloi (in Delhi) in March-April 2018, but denied identification of the place,” the chargesheet stated.