Accused of sexual harassment, reinstated jailor set to head Aurangabad Central Prison

Controversial jail Superintendent Hiralal Jadhav is back as head of the Aurangabad Central Prison after the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) ordered his reinstatement last month.

Jadhav is under inquiry after a woman ex-employee at Thane Central Prison accused him of sexual harassment and making unwanted advances at her in 2016.

After the MAT issued its reinstatement order on May 14, the state government allotted a posting to Jadhav, choosing not to appeal the ruling. Jadhav, who assumed charge on June 1, declined to comment when contacted.

The woman jailor had alleged in her complaint that in June 2016, she had written to Jadhav, who then headed the Thane Central Prison, for accommodation in the staff quarters.

Jadhav then allegedly asked the woman to meet him at Kalwa bridge in August 2016 to discuss her case. In a subsequent complaint to police, she alleged that Jadhav paid her an unsolicited compliment, held her hand and asked her to accompany him for a drive in his car.

The woman refused and went away. Jadhav is also alleged to have sent the woman sexually explicit images and engaged in obscene conversation on WhatsApp.

The woman brought the matter to the notice of Prison Department DIG Swati Sathe. Following a probe, Jadhav was placed under suspension in September 2016. In subsequent months, Jadhav was also booked for forcibly entering Thane jail premises with a group of 15-16 men and later for defaming the woman by leaking her pictures.

The inquiry against Jadhav, however, has not moved since December, when the Supreme Court stayed the proceedings.