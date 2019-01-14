Accused of ATM thefts in Palghar, man hangs himself

A person accused of breaking into ATMs in Palghar was found dead at his village in Uttar Pradesh, before police could arrest him. Palghar police have not yet found the stolen cash or any of his accomplices, sources said.

The accused, Surendra Yadav, ran a catering business in Nallasopara, police said. “We had identified him when he attacked an ATM van which had come to refill an ATM near his shop in Nallasopara, last Tuesday. He along with three others had accosted the van driver and the guard before stealing Rs 38 lakh,” said a police officer.

Yadav, who was from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh fled for his home after the crime.

“However, on Saturday when we reached his village, we came to know that Yadav had hung himself from a tree just outside his village, hours before our arrival. Local police found a letter addressed to his family in which he apologised for putting them in trouble,” the officer said.