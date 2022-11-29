Accused kept wife in dark, made her pass on hearing date to his aide

FORMER BANK manager Anilkumar Dubey (36), facing trial in the 2021 murder and attempt to murder case of his two former colleagues, escaped from the Vasai court last Friday with some help from his wife, who was kept in the dark about the escape plan, said police.

After Dubey was taken to the Vasai court for a hearing, he reportedly requested the escorting policemen to be allowed to relieve himself. On the way to the washroom, he pushed a policeman and escaped on a motorcycle driven by his aide Chand Badshah Aziz Khan (42).

Dubey and Khan were arrested by the crime branch of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Sunday.

Dubey and Khan met a few months ago when the two were in the central jail in Thane, said police. “Khan has four theft cases against him and came out on bail over a month ago…. Dubey had introduced Khan to his wife as ‘Akash’ and said they were good friends. Dubey had promised Rs 10 lakh to Khan for helping him escape from court,” said an officer.

As undertrials are allowed to make phone calls to their relatives, Dubey had called his wife and told her her to inform ‘Akash’ about his next date of hearing. “His wife, who stays with her brother and her two children, had no idea what her husband was up to and passed on the information to ‘Akash’. She is not involved in the crime,” said an officer from MBVV police.

Khan waited at a place at Vasai court where there were no CCTV cameras and helped Dubey escape. “However, as Khan did not get any money from Dubey, he abandoned him on Friday night,” the officer said.

After fleeing the court, Dubey spent some time at a slum in Vasai and then headed to a distant relative’s place in Nalasopara. “The relative was unaware that Dubey was on the run. After spending Friday and Saturday in the slums of Nalasopara, Dubey again went to the residence of the relative and was arrested around noon,” the officer said.

Advertisement

On July 29, last year, Dubey was arrested for allegedly killing Yogita Vartak (35), a deputy manager of ICICI Bank’s Virar (East) branch.