Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Accused in 2011 Mumbai serial blasts seeks hearing in the afternoon

Previously, the special court had rapped both the prosecution and the accused stating that substantive steps were needed to be taken to commence the trial.

On July 13, 2011, 27 people died and over 100 were injured in three serial blasts at Dadar, Zaveri Bazaar and Opera House.

AN ACCUSED in the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts approached the special court on Friday seeking that the trial is scheduled in the afternoon as the authorities failed to bring the accused at 11 am despite various court orders. The trial in the case is yet to begin over a decade later.

Nadeem Akhtar, one of the accused, who has been behind bars since 2011 in his plea said that the court had passed orders and given directions on various occasions to authorities for the production of the accused at 11 am.

He submitted that despite the orders, the accused were brought only around 12.30 pm by when the hearing is usually adjourned to another date. The court has sought the prosecution’s reply to the plea.

The accused in the case are brought from Taloja Central Jail and Arthur Road jail. Akhtar in his plea said that he is suffering from serious illnesses, including tuberculosis and faced hardships due to prolonged incarceration. While charges were framed in the case in 2019, the trial is yet to commence, the plea states.

“Due to the failure of authorities to produce me on time before this court for trial, my valuable and inalienable right to speedy justice has been violated,” it stated. It also added that stringent sections under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) have been invoked in the case where chances of getting bail are bleak, hence he was seeking a speedy trial.

On July 13, 2011, 27 people died and over 100 were injured in three serial blasts at Dadar, Zaveri Bazaar and Opera House.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 12:38:12 am
