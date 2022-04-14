‘Accused failed to explain his death’: Woman gets life in jail for 6-year-old son’s murder

In a recent order, a sessions court sentenced a 30-year-old woman to life imprisonment for the murder of her six-year-old son in 2016.

Additional Sessions Judge Milind A Bhosale found the woman guilty on charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The police had claimed that the woman, Savitra Dornale, had killed her son by strangulating him as she did not like him and used to frequently beat him up.

Throughout the trial, the accused did not explain the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of her son in 2016. After the court found Dornale guilty, when she was asked to make submissions on the quantum of punishment, she kept repeating that she had not killed her son and asked which mother would kill her own son.

Her defence lawyer had submitted that there were no eyewitnesses to the crime and there was nothing to show that the accused had killed her son. The lawyer also claimed discrepancy in evidence, including in the statements of witnesses.

At the time of the incident, Dornale lived with her son in a room shared with another woman, who deposed as a witness. The roommate of the accused informed the court that on June 27, 2016, when she left for work around 4 pm, the accused was alone with her son.

The roommate said when she returned the next morning, she asked the accused to wake her son up. She noticed that the boy’s palm and leg had turned blue. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The medical officer ruled that the death was due to asphyxia as the boy had a ligature mark on his neck.

“The accused does not dispute the fact that she was alone in the house with deceased Devraj on the night of incident… therefore, burden is upon her to explain circumstances how Devraj lost his life unnaturally. However, in the entire trial, the accused failed to explain about the death of deceased Devraj unnaturally when her son was in her company,” the court said.

The court also relied on the roommate’s statement, which said that the accused used to beat her son. The court also noted that the accused had not taken steps to take the boy to the hospital throughout the night.

“Normal mother cannot keep silent when she finds her son not breathing, however, it is established from the record that the accused kept mum during the entire night and morning also. There is no explanation by the accused regarding these circumstances, therefore, in all probabilities, it is the accused who has committed the murder of her son Devraj by strangulating his neck with the help of odhni…,” said the court.