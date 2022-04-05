Accused crossed all limits of decency and morality: Court

IN ITS detailed order granting bail to 18-year-old Akash Suyal, who was booked in the Clubhouse hate chat case, a metropolitan magistrate’s court has said that the record reflected that he had “crossed all limits of decency and morality” while posting on social media.

The court directed him to undergo counselling for “general social behaviour” and following netiquettes.

Suyal was granted bail last week and the detailed order was made available on Monday.

His bail plea filed through lawyer Akshay Bafna had said that he was a student and that further incarceration would destroy his prospects.

Metropolitan Magistrate, Komalsing Rajput, took into consideration submissions, including that Suyal is just 18 years of age, a student and a son of a widowed mother.

“These aspects collectively lead to the inference that keeping him in jail will adversely affect him personally as well as his family and his prospects,” the court said. It added that pre-trial detention is not advisable.

“The record clearly reflects that the accused crossed all limits of decency and morality while posting information on social platforms, in respect of which alleged offences are committed. But in my opinion, his objections and conduct can be dealt with by imposing certain conditions,” the court said.

It directed that Suyal should undergo counselling for general social behaviour and following netiquettes — norms of behaviour — while posting on social media and other online platforms.

An FIR lodged by the BKC police alleged that chat rooms were created on January 16 and January 19, where the accused used objectionable comments about women.