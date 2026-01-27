‘Humiliated in front of women, shoved me’: Accused tells police on why he stabbed lecturer

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP), which is probing the case, said the tweezer used in the attack has not yet been recovered.

OMKAR SHINDE, the man accused of stabbing NM College lecturer Alok Kumar Singh on a local train on Saturday, has told police that he was angered after being “shoved and humiliated in front of women”. Shinde, whom police described as ‘short-tempered’ by nature, also claimed that he was unaware the lecturer had died at the time of his arrest, as he had only intended to poke him with a tweezer.

According to a police officer, two women were standing near the footboard of the Borivali-bound train, followed by Singh and a fellow professor. Shinde was standing behind them.

“The accused claimed that when he tried to push ahead, Singh shoved him and asked him if he could not see there were women standing ahead. The women looked behind and Shinde said he felt humiliated,” the officer said. The officer added that Shinde appeared short-tempered and visibly angry while recalling the incident. Shinde’s father has also told police that his son has ‘temper issues’.