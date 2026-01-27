‘Humiliated in front of women, shoved me’: Accused tells police on why he stabbed lecturer

Police say Omkar Shinde appeared short-tempered; claims had no intention to kill, only meant to ‘poke’ lecturer with a tweezer

OMKAR SHINDE, the man accused of stabbing NM College lecturer Alok Kumar Singh on a local train on Saturday, has told police that he was angered after being “shoved and humiliated in front of women”. Shinde, whom police described as ‘short-tempered’ by nature, also claimed that he was unaware the lecturer had died at the time of his arrest, as he had only intended to poke him with a tweezer.

According to a police officer, two women were standing near the footboard of the Borivali-bound train, followed by Singh and a fellow professor. Shinde was standing behind them.

“The accused claimed that when he tried to push ahead, Singh shoved him and asked him if he could not see there were women standing ahead. The women looked behind and Shinde said he felt humiliated,” the officer said. The officer added that Shinde appeared short-tempered and visibly angry while recalling the incident. Shinde’s father has also told police that his son has ‘temper issues’.

Police said Shinde then realised that he was carrying a tweezer used for imitation jewellery work in the bag slung in front of him. He removed the tweezer and decided to take revenge by poking Singh and fleeing.

“He claims he did not intend to kill him,” the officer said. As the train slowed down, Shinde punctured Singh once and ran away. He fled fearing that Singh might chase him and retaliate.

“He was not aware that Singh had passed away and hence came to the railway station the next day and was shocked when he was arrested,” the officer added.

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP), which is probing the case, said the tweezer used in the attack has not yet been recovered. Police said Shinde threw it away while on his way home but has not disclosed the exact location.

Story continues below this ad

On Tuesday, police conducted a house search at Shinde’s residence in Kurar Village, but the tweezer was not found. Shinde was taken to the spot and a detailed panchnama was carried out. Statements of his family members were also recorded.

Responding to questions on why Singh was not taken to a nearby hospital in Malad and was instead shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, nearly 4.5 km away during peak hours, a senior railway official said, “They admit patient only in government hospital as per procedure and also avoid private hospital as there is no clarity on who will foot the medical bill”.

The incident took place when Singh and Shinde were travelling on the same Borivali-bound train on Saturday. An argument allegedly broke out between them over getting down at Malad station.

Police said Shinde stabbed Singh on the left side of his abdomen with the tweezer while alighting at Malad station. Singh suffered an injury nearly five inches deep and began bleeding. While there was little blood visible externally, officials believe that massive internal bleeding led to his death.

