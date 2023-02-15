Accused claims he was abused, made to strip: Court warns Arthur Road jail superintendent, guard

A special court on Tuesday issued a warning to the superintendent of Mumbai Central Prison (Arthur Road jail) and a prison guard after it found substance in the allegations made by an accused who said that the guard had misbehaved with him, abused him and made him to strip naked in the presence of other prisoners.

Accused Danish Ali had filed a complaint last month stating that prison searching guard Anil Ingale had misbehaved with him and used abusive language. Ali said he was singled out and made to strip when he was taken back to jail after a court hearing last month. He had sought the CCTV camera footage of the entrance gate.

Ali had said that while searches are conducted regularly, he was made to strip in the presence of other prisoners and was humiliated by the staff. Claiming that this was illegal and a violation of his fundamental rights, he sought action to be taken against the officials. The court had sought a response from the jail.

Following this, the statement of Ingale was recorded and a reply submitted by the jail superintendent to the court. Ingale said that some chits were found in Ali’s possession and he had submitted a report on it, resulting in a counter complaint being filed against the prison officials.

The court said that considering the contentions of both sides and hearing Ali’s submissions, it found substance in his contentions. It added that issuing a warning to the searching guard and the jail superintendent would suffice instead of ordering a probe into alleged misbehavior and misconduct by Ingale. The court directed Ingale not to misbehave with Ali, humiliate him, make him strip in the presence of others and also not use abusive language.

“The jail superintendent is directed to take care that no such incidents shall repeat inside the prison,” the court said.

Ali was booked in a case linked with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s gang D Company.