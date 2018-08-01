Accused acquitted in case of mob attack on IBN 7, IBN Lokmat offices

The sessions court also acquitted IBN Lokmat’s then editor-in-chief Nikhil Wagle and six others, in the counter-case filed against them by the assailants. (Representational Image) The sessions court also acquitted IBN Lokmat’s then editor-in-chief Nikhil Wagle and six others, in the counter-case filed against them by the assailants. (Representational Image)

Nearly nine years after a mob had attacked the offices of news channels IBN 7 and IBN Lokmat, the accused were acquitted by a sessions court on Tuesday. The court also acquitted IBN Lokmat’s then editor-in-chief Nikhil Wagle and six others, in the counter-case filed against them by the assailants.

In April 2017, the accused in both the criminal cases had approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the FIRs, claiming that they had reached a settlement. The HC, however, had disallowed it and directed for the trial to go on.

In October last year, Wagle had deposed before the court and was declared hostile by prosecutor Mangesh Arote after he denied most of his statement made before the police in 2009. Wagle had told the court that he had heard a commotion in the office and gone towards the reception. He claimed that he heard a few people raise slogans, including ‘Shiv Sena zindabad’. He also said that the men were shouting that criticism against the party will not be accepted. He denied being assaulted, stating that while an attempt was made, his colleagues had saved him.

The prosecution examined other witnesses, including then employees of the office, but none of them supported the prosecution. The prosecution also sought for perjury charges against Wagle and others for turning hostile before the court.

