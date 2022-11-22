Accreditation for schools: NABET mulls sops

The National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) is mulling over adding incentives to encourage more schools to seek accreditation even as it launched a self assessment tool to familiarise them with the process. NABET accreditation is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) recommendations and is expected to help parents make an informed choice at the time of admission. As of now, out of around 15 lakh schools in India, only 7,000 have the accreditation.

At a one-day conclave on Quality Assurance and Accreditation for School Education here on Monday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke about the lukewarm response of schools. The conclave was organised by the Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI), an autonomous society of private educational institutions. Koshyari appealed to schools to get themselves assessed and accredited on the lines of NAAC accreditation for higher educational institutions to bring quality consciousness among schools.

Elaborating on the current status and road map ahead, NABET Chairperson P R Mehta said, “Incentivisation is one of the suggestions to promote accreditation among schools…But the process has to remain voluntary. Looking at the variety of schools, making it mandatory will not help. Each school will take a different amount of time to perform depending on the kind of resources available…The idea is to bring in more participation to ensure quality enhancement.”

Three months ago, NABET launched a grading system which will be based on self-assessment. “There is a fixed format of self-assessment for schools seeking grades. It will include parameters such as infrastructure, process followed to assess teaching-learning methods and a student-centric approach; and finally outcome,” said Mehta.