scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Accidents on Samruddhi Mahamarg: RTO officials to check vehicle fitness at entry/exit points

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is the project implementing authority for the expressway has already introduced preventive measures like quick response vehicles being deployed for emergencies.  

Regional Transport Office, RTO, Samruddhi Mahamarg Accidents, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsAn official from MSRDC said, “Most of the accidents reported are due to speeding or old vehicles that cannot drive at 120kmph. Besides, stray dogs, cats and a few wild animals colliding with vehicles also caused accidents on the expressway.”
Listen to this article
Accidents on Samruddhi Mahamarg: RTO officials to check vehicle fitness at entry/exit points
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

FOLLOWING RISING number of accidents on the 520-km stretch between Shirdi and Nagpur of the newly commissioned Samruddhi Mahamarg, officials from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) have decided to monitor vehicles at entry/exit points of the expressway.

Vivek Bhimanwar (IAS), state Transport Commissioner, told The Indian Express on Thursday that checking vehicle fitness on road is not possible, but the RTO officials will see if the driver is carrying valid vehicle documents. “Periodic vehicle checks have been done or not. Whether the vehicle is in good condition among others. Also, vehicles having reflective tapes or not, as it helps to prevent accidents many times,” said Bhimanwar.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is the project implementing authority for the expressway has already introduced preventive measures like quick response vehicles being deployed for emergencies.

An official from MSRDC said, “Most of the accidents reported are due to speeding or old vehicles that cannot drive at 120kmph. Besides, stray dogs, cats and a few wild animals colliding with vehicles also caused accidents on the expressway.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: India On Post
Delhi Confidential: India On Post
UPSC Key- December 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Covid Surge’ or ‘Indian...
UPSC Key- December 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Covid Surge’ or ‘Indian...
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...

The official said that villagers have removed the compound wall at many points on the expressway due to which stray animals are coming on the road. “We are conducting awareness campaigns in nearby villages…,” said the official.

More from Mumbai

Around two lakh vehicles have used the Samruddhi Mahamarg and revenue earned through toll is nearly Rs 10 crore from December 11, when it was opened, till date, the MSRDC said. Around 80 accidents have been reported so far and a few were fatal incidents, said an official.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 03:15 IST
Next Story

Traffic police announce restricted vehicle zone on New Year Eve

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close