Accidents on Samruddhi Mahamarg: RTO officials to check vehicle fitness at entry/exit points

FOLLOWING RISING number of accidents on the 520-km stretch between Shirdi and Nagpur of the newly commissioned Samruddhi Mahamarg, officials from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) have decided to monitor vehicles at entry/exit points of the expressway.

Vivek Bhimanwar (IAS), state Transport Commissioner, told The Indian Express on Thursday that checking vehicle fitness on road is not possible, but the RTO officials will see if the driver is carrying valid vehicle documents. “Periodic vehicle checks have been done or not. Whether the vehicle is in good condition among others. Also, vehicles having reflective tapes or not, as it helps to prevent accidents many times,” said Bhimanwar.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is the project implementing authority for the expressway has already introduced preventive measures like quick response vehicles being deployed for emergencies.

An official from MSRDC said, “Most of the accidents reported are due to speeding or old vehicles that cannot drive at 120kmph. Besides, stray dogs, cats and a few wild animals colliding with vehicles also caused accidents on the expressway.”

The official said that villagers have removed the compound wall at many points on the expressway due to which stray animals are coming on the road. “We are conducting awareness campaigns in nearby villages…,” said the official.

Around two lakh vehicles have used the Samruddhi Mahamarg and revenue earned through toll is nearly Rs 10 crore from December 11, when it was opened, till date, the MSRDC said. Around 80 accidents have been reported so far and a few were fatal incidents, said an official.