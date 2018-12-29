Accidental Prime Minister: Punjabi board moves CBFC against film

The Punjabi Cultural Heritage Board (PCHB) has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to oppose the political biopic, The Accidental Prime Minister, on former PM Manmohan Singh.

Stating that the movie’s content demeans the Sikh community and the former PM, in a statement Charan Singh Sapra, president of PCHB and former member of legislative council, said the movie was also a violation of Section 295 (A) that pertains to deliberate act to hurt religious sentiments.

“If this kind of movies are certified, promoted and exhibited in India, the feeling that Sikh is being ridiculed in India will get germinated in minds of Sikh community,” the statement said.