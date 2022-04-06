‘Accidental’, concludes hospital probe into misconduct complaint

Days after an author complained of misconduct at Powai’s Hiranandani Hospital via Twitter, the hospital’s internal investigation has concluded it was ‘purely accidental’ and suspended the male housekeeping staff for a week. The complainant has expressed her dissatisfaction with the procedure as the hospital didn’t take her statement.

In a Twitter thread on April 2, the complainant said she visited Hiranandani hospital for an ECG test. She alleged that instead of taking her to a private room, she was taken to the casualty ward where a curtain was pulled around her with the assurance that no male staff would enter it. For the diagnosis, she had to remove her clothes. As she lay with machines hooked to her body, a male housekeeping staff walked into her cubicle. “I feel exposed, embarrassed and insulated. The hospital should have ensured that as a patient, I would be safe,” read her tweet.

The hospital conducted a post-internal investigation by ‘Incident Committee’ comprising three me-mbers of senior management. Their probe Tuesday concluded that the incident was ‘purely accidental’. “There was no intent whatsoever. But as it has occurred, the incident is deeply regretted,” read the hospital statement.

“The committee has recommended that the concerned Housekeeping staff be suspended for a week from the hospital and he undergoes intensive training at the agency which has employed him. The same will be communicated to all employees of the hospital,” it said. But the complainant has protested against the decision as she wasn’t called to record her statement in due process.