Accident victim in vegetative state, Bombay HC allows her father to withdraw over Rs 1 crore pending appeal

THE BOMBAY High Court recently allowed the father of a girl, who met with an accident in May 2017 while crossing the road at Marine Drive and now in a vegetative state, to withdraw Rs 1.15 crore deposited in court by Western Railway that owned the errant vehicle, pending an appeal in the HC.

“We do not view these matters with the clinical coldness of a First Appeal in a regular Civil Suit. Here human lives are at stake, futures are at stake. Nidhi’s future has been completely extinguished. It is for this reason that we believe that an interim order is not only permissible but is absolutely necessary,” the bench observed.

The court noted that the accident took place around 11 am on May 28, 2017, when the then 17-year-old victim, Nidhi Rajesh Jethmalani, was crossing the northern plank of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road or Marine Drive, opposite Marine Plaza hotel. She was on her way to KC College, just down the road, to seek admission in Class 12.

It noted that Nidhi proceeded only when there was a green signal for pedestrians and at that moment, a speeding Innova came around a traffic signal on the northbound side of Marine Drive and struck the divider, went further and knocked Nidhi down. She was flung a good distance and suffered serious injuries to her head. Since then, she has been in vegetative condition and suffered 100 per cent disability.

A bench of Justice Gautam S Patel and Justice Gauri V Godse was hearing an appeal by victim’s father against the February, 2021, order of Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal, Mumbai, which awarded Rs 69.92 lakh to the victim.

The court noted that the Senior Section Engineering, Signal Construction of the Western Railway owned the vehicle in question and there was no insurer since government vehicles are exempted under Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The father of the victim had sought enhancement of the compensation.

Advocates Saumen Vidyarthi, Aishwarya Kondlekar and Ishita Bhole, appearing for the father, submitted that the compensation received was on the lower side. The original claim in 2017 was for an amount of little over Rs 1.5 crore and was raised at the time of final submissions to Rs 2.22 crore. The lawyers submitted that the Tribunal failed to consider several aspects while granting compensation. The bench noted that apart from Rs. 69.92 lakh, based on court directions, the Railways had deposited Rs 1.5 crore in the court and the same was to serve as a corpus, from which Nidhi could use the interest. Advocate Vidyarthi said the victim’s father has been able to withdraw Rs 1.17 crore, but it was barely enough to meet incurred expenses. It was informed that nearly Rs 1.15 crore was still deposited with the court.

However, the respondents said there was no identification of the exact spot of incident and Nidhi was on her mobile phone and was not on an actual pedestrian crossing. The court noted that in the absence of dispute on the ownership of the errant vehicle, it was inclined to pass an interim order in response to the father’s plea to withdraw the balance amount.