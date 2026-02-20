Amid ACB trap, Minister Narhari Zirwal relieves private secretary

Minister Zirwal has written to the General Administration Department (GAD) at Mantralaya, directing it to issue the necessary orders to formalise the change. (Photo: X/@Narhari_Zirwal)

Days after the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a clerk from the office of Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister Narhari Zirwal for allegedly accepting a ₹35,000 bribe to restore a suspended medical licence, the minister on Friday relieved his Private Secretary, Dr. Ramdas Gade, from the post.

Dr. Gade, who serves as Assistant Commissioner (Animal Husbandry) in the Department of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries (ADF) at Mantralaya, Mumbai, had been posted as Private Secretary on deputation. With effect from the afternoon of February 16, 2026, he has been repatriated to his parent department.

The Private Secretary functions as the administrative head of the minister’s office and oversees its day-to-day operations.