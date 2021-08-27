ACB registers second FIR against Aarey Milk Colony CEO over disproportionate assets

The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a second FIR Friday against Aarey Milk Colony Chief Executive Officer Nathu Rathod for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Rathod had been arrested, along with his office peon, on May 24 for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person who wished to carry out repairs at his house. The ACB officials also raided his official residence and seized unaccounted wealth of Rs 3.49 crore.

“After the cash and other properties were seized, an open inquiry was ordered against Rathod in which he was given a chance to justify how he managed to have so much wealth,” said an officer. With no reasonable explanation from Rathod, an FIR under Sections 13(2) and 13 (1) (e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered on Friday, the officer added.

In their FIR, the officials stated that Rathod possessed 555.09 per cent more assets than he would have had from his legitimate income.

He had stashed away the cash below his bed and in the terrace of his official bungalow at the colony, ACB officials said. Rathod is currently out on bail.