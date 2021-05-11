ACB no longer probing bookie’s complaint against Param Bir Singh

Of the three enquiries being conducted by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, the one conducted on the basis of alleged bookie Sonu Jalan’s complaint is no longer being conducted by the agency, sources said.

An official from the state Home Department said that since the majority of the allegations in Jalan’s complaint were already referred to the state CID by the DGP, the ACB will not be conducting investigations into it. Jalan had sent his complaint letter to the DGP office and ACB earlier.

“ACB is currently conducting an enquiry into two complaints – one each by inspectors Anup Dange and Bhimrao Ghadge,” the official told The Indian Express. “The ACB has been asked to complete the enquiry soon in the two cases and decide on the next course of action.”

This comes a day after Jalan’s lawyer Abha Singh held a press conference where she said that the ACB that was conducting the “discreet enquiry” should complete it within seven days.

Singh had told the media that while the ACB manual may be giving three months for a discreet enquiry to be completed, Supreme Court judgments hold that an enquiry before an FIR should not take more than a week.

Jalan had alleged that Singh along with former cop Pradeep Sharma had taken Rs 3.45 crore from him to ensure that action was not taken in an FIR registered against him in connection with cases related to placing bets.

Jalan is a history sheeter with several cases registered against him for placing bets on cricket matches, attempting to fix matches, forgery and links with the underworld. He is believed to be one of the biggest bookies in the city when it comes to placing bets on cricket matches.

Singh currently faces an FIR in Thane, in addition to enquiries by a state -appointed panel along with probes by the ACB and CID on the basis of the complaints made by the same three persons.