ACB launches 3 ‘discreet’ inquiries into allegations against Param Bir Singh

Aside from conducting two internal inquiries and investigating a criminal case against Param Bir Singh based on separate complaints filed by two inspectors and an alleged bookie, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has launched three more probes against the senior IPS officer who was removed as the Mumbai Police commissioner after he made corruption allegations against former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The probes, known in ACB parlance as “discreet inquiries”, are based on allegations of corruption contained in the complaints received against Singh from the two officers and the bookie. These allegations are now being separately probed by the ACB even as the earlier investigations are in progress.

An official from the state home department said, “Some of the allegations made against Singh in the letters sent by inspectors Anup Dange and Bhimrao Ghadge and (bookie) Sonu Jalan relate to corruption and disproportionate assets. Those aspects have been forwarded to the state ACB.”

The official added that a “discreet inquiry” usually takes three months but is ideally completed before that. Based on the findings, either an open inquiry can be ordered, an FIR registered or the probe may be closed if the allegations turn out to be baseless.

Sources said the three complainants have been contacted by the agency. “In a discreet inquiry, no formal statements are recorded. The agency will ask them a few more questions about the allegations,” an officer said.