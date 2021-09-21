ACB gets nod for ‘open enquiry’ in another graft allegation against Param Bir

In what could spell further trouble for senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has received permission from the Maharashtra government to conduct an “open enquiry” in another corruption allegation against him.

The government had in July given permission to conduct an open enquiry in the first complaint of corruption given by inspector Anup Dange. The permission granted in the current case relates to allegations of corruption by inspector Bhimrao Ghadge.

A senior official said that they received permission to conduct an open enquiry against Singh from the Maharashtra government on Monday. An “open” enquiry means that the anti-corruption agency can summon people, call for statements like income tax returns, salary statements and seek details about movable and immovable assets of the person being investigated. If they find enough evidence, an FIR can be registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Singh in April on the basis of Ghadge’s complaint alleging criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act). Ghadge accused Singh of corruption and taking money for postings of senior inspectors.

Also Read | Mumbai: CID seeks help of local police to execute Param Bir warrant

Inspector Dange too had made similar allegations against Singh. The ACB began “discreet” enquiries into the two complaint letters. After finding merit in the allegations, the ACB sought the permission of the state government to conduct open enquiries in both the cases. As per law, the competent authority in the case of government employees has to give permission, following which the ACB can probe an official.

While permission was granted for the complaint by Dange, the anti-corruption body was awaiting permission in Ghadge’s complaint.

In the past few months following the Ambani terror case and the subsequent shunting out of Singh as Mumbai Police Commissioner, there have been at least four FIRs registered against Singh. The KU Chandiwal commission has also issued a bailable warrant against Singh, who has so far not appeared before the commission that is probing corruption allegations levelled by Singh against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.