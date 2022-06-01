ACB arrests police inspector for taking Rs 70,000 as bribe

OFFICIALS FROM the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant police inspector while accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a businessman in Khar. The ACB officials said that the accused police officer identified as Swapnil Masalkar demanded money under the pretext of not filing an FIR against the businessman.

An officer from the ACB said that the complainant owns a piece of land in Khar with a building on it and a person runs a shop on the ground floor.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Recently, the BMC had served a notice to the owner instructing them to vacate the building as they had termed it as a dilapidated. Accordingly, the complainant barricaded the structure with iron sheets, which was allegedly causing problem for the customers coming to the shop,” said an officer.

The shopkeeper then submitted a complaint against the businessman claiming that the barricades were installed to harass him following which API Masalkar was asked to inquire into the matter.

“He then allegedly contacted the businessman and informed him about the complaint that he had received against him. Subsequently, he placed a demand of Rs 80,000 to not register an FIR,” the officer added.

The businessman then approached the ACB and lodged a complaint. Accordingly, a team from the bureau laid a trap and arrested the police officer while accepting the bribe amount.

Masalkar was booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. ACB officials also said that they will carry out searches at his house in Santacruz.