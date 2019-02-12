ACB arrests Mumbai cop for taking bribe of Rs 25,000

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a 48-year-old assistant police inspector attached with Govandi police for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 25,000 from a resident. According to ACB officers, accused Deepak Haribhau Kharat had allegedly threatened to take preventive action against the complainant’s brother.

“The complainant’s brother had been arrested in an assault case earlier and was later released on bail. However, the inspector has been threatening the complainant that he would arrest his brother as a preventive measure,” said an officer from the ACB.

The accused then demanded Rs 50,000 for not taking preventive action against the complainant’s brother.

Later, when Kharat arrived in a room at Govandi police station, ACB officers laid a trap and caught him red-handed accepting Rs 25,000 as bribe.

He allegedly tried to escape from the room, but was overpowered by ACB officers.

Kharat has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He will be produced in court on Tuesday.