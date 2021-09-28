ACB arrests former clerk for taking bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a 70-year-old retired clerk of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation of Palghar district for allegedly taking Rs 25,000 from a chartered accountant.

Police said the complainant is a chartered accountant by profession and had filed an application on behalf of his client at the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Office, Vasai.

When the petitioner went to the office to pursue the matter, he was accosted by the accused, who sought Rs 30,000 to get his work done, an officer said.

As the complainant did not want to pay the bribe, he approached the ACB and lodged the complaint. ENS