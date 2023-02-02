Regional DC of textile dept arrested for accepting bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a regional deputy commissioner attached with the textile department for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh.

The ACB said Ajitkumar Saswade demanded money from a trader from Malegaon – the complainant in the case – and 20 others in return of deciding in favour of their pleas.

The trader refused to pay and instead approached the ACB.

Officers said the trader wished to become a shareholder of Pakka Rang Saree Co-operative Association Limited and had applied for the same.

However, his plea was rejected, and he appealed against the decision before the textile department.