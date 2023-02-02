scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Regional DC of textile dept arrested for accepting bribe

Officers said the trader wished to become a shareholder of Pakka Rang Saree Co-operative Association Limited and had applied for the same.

The trader refused to pay and instead approached the ACB. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Regional DC of textile dept arrested for accepting bribe
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a regional deputy commissioner attached with the textile department for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh.

The ACB said Ajitkumar Saswade demanded money from a trader from Malegaon – the complainant in the case – and 20 others in return of deciding in favour of their pleas.

The trader refused to pay and instead approached the ACB.

Officers said the trader wished to become a shareholder of Pakka Rang Saree Co-operative Association Limited and had applied for the same.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 1, 2023: Know about Economic Survey 2022-23, Amrit Kaa...
UPSC Key- February 1, 2023: Know about Economic Survey 2022-23, Amrit Kaa...
Budget’s good economics: No shadow of 2024, light of fiscal prudenc...
Budget’s good economics: No shadow of 2024, light of fiscal prudenc...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
More from Mumbai

However, his plea was rejected, and he appealed against the decision before the textile department.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 01:50 IST
Next Story

1 dead as Mercedes catches fire on hitting tree in Noida

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close