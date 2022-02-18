Even as ac trains continue to receive poor passenger response, 34 new trains to start plying from today

The 34 new air conditioned suburban trains introduced on the main line of Central Railway from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, are all set to start operation from Saturday, even though the existing air conditioned train services continue to receive poor passenger response, even during peak travel hours.

On an average the daily ridership on the central railway AC trains is as low as 2,500 – 3,000 is much lower than the western railway AC services with approximately 7,500-10,000 ridership.

Commuters say that the high fare and the poor frequency of these locals is the reason behind low ridership.

Railways is expecting improvement in ridership by increasing the frequency, however, commuters claim that unless the fares are reduced low turnouts will continue.

“There is a need to decrease the fare of AC services as it’s higher than the first class and the common man cannot afford it,” said Rajesh Ghanghav, a member of the Railway passenger association.

Another passenger said not only the daily tickets but even the monthly pass fare is also very high for ac train services.

As per the fare structure, while the first class ticket of CSMT to Kalyan is Rs 165, the AC ticket on the same stretch is Rs 210. Similarly, the monthly pass on the same stretch for first class costs Rs 1,105, but for the AC the same pass costs Rs 2,135 which is almost double. A railway official said the Railway board is likely to decide on the issue of high fares soon.

After the addition of these 34 trains, the total number of AC train services will increase to 44 from 10 services daily and the frequency of the trains are also likely to increase.