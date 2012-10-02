AC rake not in yet; Western Railway readies time-table for new train

While commuters may have to wait longer to travel in the much-awaited air-conditioned train on the suburban network as the Western Railway (WR) is yet to get the new rake, enthusiastic railway officials have already prepared a time-table for the AC train.

The air-conditioned train was given the green signal in the 2012-13 Railway Budget and the target was to run it by December.

The Railway Board had also placed an order for the AC 12-car rake with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai earlier this year. But officials from WR now claim that commuters are likely to see the first air-conditioned local by April next year.

The time-table has been prepared. Designs prepared by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (Ministry of Railways) have been sent to ICF and the process of manufacturing is currently on. As soon we receive the train,it will be ready to run post trials, said Sunil Goyal,Chief Electrical Engineer,WR.

A railway official said the AC train would be run on the slow corridor between Churchgate and Borivali.

It will serve 10 new routes and two existing ones and services will cater to both peak and non-peak hours.

Senior WR officials from WR said the AC train would meet international standards and the seat arrangement would be on the lines of Metro trains.

Though the Railway Board had given its nod to Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to allot air-conditioned train for Central Railway (CR) earlier this year,it later changed its stand and decided to run the first AC train on Western Railway.

The board,in a letter dated January 23,2012,asked the Central Railway for a design of the air-conditioned train and simultaneously asked ICF to manufacture air-conditioned coaches.

However, officials say the board realised that the operation of an AC rake on the western line would be much easier as the section runs on a straight line from Churchgate to Virar and has been already converted from D/C to A/C.

