Tuesday, August 09, 2022

AC local trains witnessing significant rise in daily commuters: Central Railway

Recently, the Central Railway slashed the single journey ticket fare by 50 per cent.

Updated: August 9, 2022 9:30:51 pm
Local AC trains are gaining popularity among daily commuters as per Central Railway (Image: Representation/centralrailwayindia.wordpress.com)

The footfall of commuters in Central Railway’s AC suburban locals has increased manifold in the last six months, as per an official statement.

According to a release issued Tuesday, the daily average of commuters in AC locals was 5,939 in February which rose to 34,808 in July.

The maximum tickets sold across stations in the past six months were 94,932 at Dombivli,  84,309 at Thane, 77,412 at Kalyan, 70,444 at CSMT and 53,512 at Ghatkopar.

Till June, the Central Railway has a total of five AC rakes and a total of 56 AC train services.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 09:29:57 pm

