AC local trains on transharbour corridor on weekends soon

Commuters will soon be able to take an AC local train ride on Central Railway’s (CR) transharbour corridor even on weekends. The CR has received its second AC local and is in the process of testing the rake.

AC trains were flagged off by Minister of State for Railway Suresh Angadi on January 30 and began commercial operations on CR from January 31 with eight services during the day. The second rake is undergoing tests for its electrical components by the Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) and Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The rake is set to be ready within a month while a third rake is expected to arrive in a week.

“The second rake is likely to be used to run the same set of eight services, except that it will be operated during weekends,” said a CR official.

Since its commencement, the ridership in AC local has been very poor with ticketless travelers boarding the train on the first day of its commercial run when other trains were delayed.

With an average of 265 ticket sold per day, at least 1,300 passengers using the eight services throughout the day. According to a CR official, the first class pass holders are likely to make the switch once their ongoing passes end as there is no provision to upgrade their monthly first class pass to an AC pass by simply paying the difference in fare. The AC fares are 1.3 times the first class tickets.

