AC local train doors fail to open, commuters alight near Kalwa car shed

Commuters of a CSMT-Thane air-conditioned (AC) local train on the Central Line had to alight near the Kalwa car shed after the doors of the train failed to open, leading to chaos and panic on Friday night.

A senior Central Railway (CR) official blamed the train guard for the incident. “The guard probably pressed the key to open the doors before the train could come to a halt. If an attempt is made to open the door before the train completely stop, it will not open,” he said. Sources said that both the motorman and the guard were unaware about passengers not able to alight when the door did not open at the Thane station on Friday night. Officials said the passengers, who could not alight, immediately pressed the panic buttons provided in the compartments. This alerted the guard, who manually pressed the keys to open the doors. The passengers then alighted a few metres ahead of the car shed.

The train is scheduled to depart from CSMT at 10.20 pm and reach Thane at 11.43 pm.This is the second time that the train guard is being blamed for doors not opening. On July 13, in one of the AC locals, the doors on the CR line did not open. Later, it was found that the train guard had pressed the wrong key to operate the door.

Officials said they will train their guards so that such mistakes are not repeated. “As most of the guards mainly operate non-AC rakes, such an error might have happened,” said an official.