ABVP protest in Mumbai University’s Kalina campus

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) supporters protested against the amendments made to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, at the Kalina campus of the Mumbai University on Monday. The agitation is part of a month-long campaign, which is being held in colleges and universities across the state. The ABVP is also holding signature drives to build up public opinion against the amendments.

The Maharashtra legislative assembly in December 2021 had passed the Maharashtra Public Universities Act (Amendment) bill that gives more power to the higher and technical education minister with respect to the running of state-run universities. This move is being opposed by the BJP, which claims that it will lead to political interference in institutions of higher education and undermine the role of the governor.