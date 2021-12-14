ABVP, NCP workers clash outside Jitendra Awhad’s residence in Thane

A clash took place between the activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) outside the house of Jitendra Awhad, Minister for Housing, in Thane on Monday.

The ABVP workers had gathered outside Awhad’s house in Vartak Nagar to stage a protest against the postponement of the recruitment exams for Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA), which were scheduled for Sunday. The exam was postponed as there was an alleged attempt of the paper leak.

BJP leaders including Devendra Fadnavis and the ABVP slammed the MVA government and Awhad over the failure to conduct the exam, which they said caused unnecessary harassment to several people.

According to police, the incident took place around 11am on Monday when the workers gathered and started protesting by raising slogans against the MVA government and the minister. In the meantime, clashes began between two party workers.

The Thane police had to intervene and had to detain dozens of ABVP workers.

The police said that despite warning by the police to leave the area, they carried on with the protest and hence they were detained.

The ABVP workers, however, claimed that even though they were protesting peacefully, NCP workers allegedly assaulted them with the help of police who too used force.

“We had detained 27 workers and they were let off in the evening after completing the procedure. There was no incident of assault during the protest but there was verbal exchange and scuffle,” said an officer from Vartak Nagar police station.

Awhad had apologised to the candidates and said their fees would be returned. He said the exam will be held next month and candidates will not have to pay the fees.