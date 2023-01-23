ABVP creates ruckus in Goa St Xavier’s College over ‘delay in student body formation’

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Saturday created ruckus on the St Xavier’s College campus in North Goa alleging that the college had failed to constitute the students council.

A group of ABVP activists including three students of the college entered the campus and protested nearly for three hours and allegedly disrupted classes urging other students and faculty members to join their protest. The members of the RSS student wing raised slogans against the principal and the management and shouted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.

Joint mamlatdar Varsha Parab, a taluka official, arrived on the campus and held talks with the protesters and the college management. It was decided that the management would meet a delegation of five students on Tuesday and that the ABVP activists would immediately disperse.

An ABVP activist who was present on the campus said, “We wanted the college authorities to constitute the students council. But they were not responding. The college authorities were unhappy with the student who was elected general secretary.”

The protest invited strong condemnation from the college management and the Opposition Congress and NCP.

In a written statement, college administrator Fr Tony Salema said, “The incident on the college campus was unprecedented. It was very unfortunate. A group of boys and girls including three students from St Xavier’s entered the campus shouting political slogans and also abusing the principal, management and staff. Being an educational institute, we categorically state that St Xavier’s College condemns such unruly behaviour and requests all our students to dissociate themselves from such activities.

ABVP North Goa co-convener Akash Naik said the students resorted to the protest because the authorities were delaying the constitution of the students council as they did not like the general secretary. “We had repeatedly urged them to expedite the process. Even the students who were pleading with college management were not given an audience,” he said.

The Congress, however, accused the ABVP of trying to infiltrate into the campus. “They wanted to create law and order problems on the campus. We strongly condemn such unruly behaviour,” the party said.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is also the home minister, to take the development seriously. “If the ABVP wanted to have a dialogue with the principal and the management of the college, they should have asked for a formal meeting instead of creating ruckus on the campus,” he said.

“There appears to be a well-thought-out, larger political design by the ABVP to intimidate St Xavier’s College students to join it by creating this kind of threatening atmosphere in this peaceful college of Goa,” he said. “If the chief minister does not take appropriate action immediately, it will set a wrong precedent and allow acts like these to take place in education institutions in Goa.”