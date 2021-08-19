Case on abusive messages to Nana Patole shifted to Marine Drive police station

Six months after a personal assistant of former assembly speaker Nana Patole lodged a complaint with the cyber police against an unknown person for sending Patole abusive text messages, the case was transferred to the Marine Drive police station early this week.

Police said Patole, who is also the president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, received the messages on February 18 when he was in a meeting at a bungalow on Madame Cama Road near Mantralaya.

“His phone was with his personal assistant Santosh Bhagwan More when the abusive messages were delivered on Patole’s phone. More read the messages in which the sender was abusing him in Hindi and called Patole out of the meeting and informed him about the messages,” said an officer.

On Patole’s instruction, his personal assistant went to the cyber police station and lodged a complaint.

A case was registered under Sections 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Senior police inspector Vishwanath Kolekar of Marine Drive police station said, “The case was previously registered with cyber police but on the basis of the fresh instructions received from the Commissionerate Office, the case was transferred to us.”

Police said they have started scrutiny of the call data record of the sender and are trying to trace the culprit.