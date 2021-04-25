‘Abuse of power’: NCP, Sena & Congress leaders on CBI raids on Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh speaks to the media at his residence after CBI carried out a raid at various locations including his residence, in connection with allegations of bribery, April 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Shiv Sena and the Congress called the CBI searches at former minister Anil Deshmukh’s home and other places linked to him as an “abuse of power” to defame the state’s Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Nawab Malik, NCP minister and chief spokesperson, said politics was being played in the case. “The government is being defamed through abuse of power. The entire game is on to defame the former (state) Home Minister. We have faith in the judiciary. The truth will come out and the politics that is being played over this will be exposed to the public,” said Malik.

NCP minister and state president Jayant Patil said that High Court had only ordered a preliminary inquiry. “We haven’t heard about the outcome of the inquiry and whether it has been submitted to the court,” said Patil.

Malik said nobody is above the law and Deshmukh was cooperating with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “The NIA is yet to reveal for whom suspended police officer Sachin Waze was working when he planted explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence.

What was the role of the former Mumbai police commissioner (Param Bir Singh) in the case? All these actions are taking place based on the ex-commissioner’s letter,” he added.

Shiv Sena leader and Parliamentarian Sanjay Raut said, “If there is a political agenda in the case against Anil Deshmukh, then the MVA will take a stand.”

Later, in a tweet, Raut said that HC had asked CBI to submit a report after conducting a preliminary inquiry.

“The raids and FIR do not seem to be just…” Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that it was no surprise to see CBI filing a case against Deshmukh. “Actions taken by CBI & other agencies have now become a joke. This is a political gimmick to divert the attention of people from the failure of the Modi government to handle the corona crisis and to discredit MVA,” said Sawant.

The Congress leader said that Waze, on whose allegations the CBI enquiry was based, was a “criminal” himself.

“A case needs to be registered against Parambir Singh for not taking action after getting information. Waze says he was told but he didn’t listen. If no crime was committed, what are CBI raids for? It’s as usual BJP’s conspiracy,” he added.

The CBI has registered an FIR against former Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case. On Saturday, the central agency carried out searches at multiple locations in the state in connection with Deshmukh and a few of his close associates.

Deshmukh has been charged under Section 7 of the amended Prevention of Corruption Act which deals with illegal gratification obtained by a public servant, and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Deshmukh has been under fire ever since former commissioner Singh alleged that he had asked Waze to extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

On April 5, the Bombay HC had ordered a preliminary inquiry by the CBI into the charges following which Deshmukh resigned from his post.