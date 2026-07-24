Abu Salem faces additional prison time if he fails to pay Rs 16.51 lakh fine: CBI tells court

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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a special court that gangster Abu Salem faces the possibility of further prison time unless he deposits a fine of over Rs 16.51 lakh, imposed on him in two cases, including the 1993 Bombay blasts. Abu Salem is currently lodged in Nashik Central Jail and if he fails to pay Rs 16.51 lakh fine, the gangster faces an additional sentencing of 18 years.
Earlier, both Abu Salem and the prison had approached the Mumbai court, seeking clarity on his pending fine amount. The CBI, in its reply, said that Salem is required to deposit the fine amount before the completion of his period of imprisonment.
“In the event that the convict/applicant fails to deposit the said fine amount on or before October 12, 2030, as directed by this Honourable Court, he shall be liable to undergo the further sentence imposed upon him,” the reply filed by CBI special counsel D N Salvi said.
Abu Salem is serving two life sentences in two separate cases including the 1993 blasts case and for the murder of builder Pradeep Jain, awarded by a special court in 2017 and 2015, respectively.
Convicted under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, Salem was also directed to pay a fine amount of Rs 8 lakh in one case, and Rs 8.51 lakh in another, with a default sentence of 8 years and 10 years, six months if the fine is not paid.
Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005 with an assurance from the Indian government that he will not be imprisoned for more than 25 years.
The Supreme Court has said that his term ends in 2030. The jail authorities and Abu Salem, however, have sought to know if he would receive an additional sentence if the fine remains unpaid.
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