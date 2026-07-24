Abu Salem faces additional prison time if he fails to pay Rs 16.51 lakh fine: CBI tells court

CBI says gangster Abu Salem (in pic) will have to pay fine of Rs 16.51 lakh before release. (Express Archive Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a special court that gangster Abu Salem faces the possibility of further prison time unless he deposits a fine of over Rs 16.51 lakh, imposed on him in two cases, including the 1993 Bombay blasts. Abu Salem is currently lodged in Nashik Central Jail and if he fails to pay Rs 16.51 lakh fine, the gangster faces an additional sentencing of 18 years.

Earlier, both Abu Salem and the prison had approached the Mumbai court, seeking clarity on his pending fine amount. The CBI, in its reply, said that Salem is required to deposit the fine amount before the completion of his period of imprisonment.