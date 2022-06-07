SP’s Azmi questions Thackeray on secularism, says will take a call on RS vote only after CM’s response

The president of Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Maharashtra unit Abu Azmi on Sunday wrote a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray pointing out a list of “unfulfilled commitments by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government towards minorities”.

Azmi said, “The Samajwadi Party, which has two members in state legislative assembly, will take a decision on support to MVA in Rajya Sabha after getting response from Thackeray.”

The SP is an ally of the state’s ruling MVA which constitutes the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

Speaking to the media, Azmi said, “I have written a letter to the CM. When MVA was formed, it was based on a common minimum programme. So, (we) willingly extended our support to the coalition government to keep the BJP out of power.”

He added, “Unfortunately, in the last two years, the MVA government had not done enough for minorities. The Congress and the NCP had talked about five per cent reservation to Muslims, which is pending. It has not been discussed yet. We have also sought reply on status of Urdu Academy.”

Stating that the Sena now “seems to be working to prove its new Hindutva identity”, Azmi said, “We wants to know from the CM what is it all about. Whether they subscribe to secularism or new Hindutva?”

Thackeray, at a public meeting held recently at BKC in Mumbai, had claimed that his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray was “proud of sainiks who demolished the Babri mosque”.

Azmi said, “Now, we don’t want to speak on old issues. But Sena should explain its stand. After receiving response from CM, we will decide on what stand to take in Rajya Sabha polls.”

The polling for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra is on June 10. The fight for sixth seat is between the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP has fielded three candidates, Shiv Sena two and the Congress and the NCP one each.

Both the BJP and the Sena are making all-out efforts to get smaller parties/independents to their side. There are a total of 29 members who are independents or represent various smaller parties.