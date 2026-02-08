Able to connect directly with students using social media: MSBSHSE chairperson
Nandkumar Bedse, acting Chairperson of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) talks about how the board is using social media to directly address students’ concerns and curb misinformation
Over 15 lakh students across Maharashtra are set to appear for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Class 12 examination beginning on Tuesday, with stress levels rising among students and their parents. Nandkumar Bedse, acting Chairperson of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) speaks to Pallavi Smart, our reporter, on how the board is using social media to directly address students’ concerns and curb misinformation. He also spoke about various measures taken to ensure smooth and copy-free examination.
Q: What is the idea behind expanded social media presence of the Maharashtra State Board?
Social media is an effective medium to reach young students, which led to expanded social media presence such as YouTube channel, Instagram handle etc. These are platforms where students are already present, and our information will reach them unlike the traditional practice of them having to visit the website. Besides, social media is much more lively and interactive than the website. With examination so near, videos by our experts on topics such as last-minute preparation, precautions to be taken during exam time, information on punishments for various types of wrongdoings during exams and, how to manage stress around exams among all, are receiving great response. Furthermore, the state board believes that through social media, we are able to connect directly with students leaving no room for any confusion or doubt. For example, although the state board kept reiterating that candidates should not believe information coming from unverified sources; there have been instances in the past when misinformation on board exams spread online would impact students’ planning. Now we urge students to follow official social media handles of the Maharashtra State Board so that they do not fall prey to misinformation.
Q: Will the State Board continue its social media presence after the exam?
Yes, it will now be an ongoing practice. While the state board is currently focusing heavily on exam-related content for various social media handles, we plan to maintain an active online presence throughout the year. After the exams, we plan to roll out study and tutorial videos along with subject expert content to help students prepare for board exams. Furthermore, the exam-related content will be revised for the repeaters’ exam.
Q: How many students have registered for Maharashtra State Board exams? And how is the board facilitating them?
For HSC, as many as 15,32,862 students have registered for the examination from across Maharashtra. Whereas for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 examination scheduled to begin on February 20, as many as 16,14,987 students have registered until now. Apart from being ready with all the infrastructural support to ensure smooth exams, the board is continuing with its dedicated counselling services to provide mental health support to students to cope with stress around exams. Contact numbers of trained counsellors are already declared along with dedicated helplines to resolve technical queries related to exam regulations.
Q: What measures are in place to prevent malpractices such as copying, paper-leaks, etc during exams? Is there any new rule this year?
The Maharashtra board is taking several steps to curb cheating. Apart from continuing older initiatives such as awareness programmes held in schools where students are educated about the consequences of indulging in malpractice; a new rule this year is having every classroom under CCTV surveillance. More than 85 percent of exam centres have all its classrooms under CCTV surveillance, whereas at remaining exam centres; it is decided to randomly switch staff to ensure transparency. Additionally, sensitive exam centres have been identified at the divisional levels to ensure stricter vigil. This is the first time the government has formed a state-level vigilance committee to ensure better coordinated vigilance across all districts.
Q: What precautions have been taken to ensure that there is no delay in the evaluation process, considering it completely depends on teachers for this job?
The state board has held meetings with associations of teachers to ensure their cooperation. It is important to note that the state board has already increased the remuneration paid for paper-checking from last year. For a three-hour paper, teachers were paid Rs.6 per paper which was increased to Rs.7 whereas for a 2.5 hour paper teachers are paid Rs.6 per paper instead of the earlier rate of Rs. 5 per paper. Additionally, we have also proposed to increase the remuneration paid to supervisors for the exam which is currently Rs. 30 for a three-hour paper.
