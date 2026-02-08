Able to connect directly with students using social media: MSBSHSE chairperson

Over 15 lakh students across Maharashtra are set to appear for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Class 12 examination beginning on Tuesday, with stress levels rising among students and their parents. Nandkumar Bedse, acting Chairperson of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) speaks to Pallavi Smart, our reporter, on how the board is using social media to directly address students’ concerns and curb misinformation. He also spoke about various measures taken to ensure smooth and copy-free examination.

Q: What is the idea behind expanded social media presence of the Maharashtra State Board?

Social media is an effective medium to reach young students, which led to expanded social media presence such as YouTube channel, Instagram handle etc. These are platforms where students are already present, and our information will reach them unlike the traditional practice of them having to visit the website. Besides, social media is much more lively and interactive than the website. With examination so near, videos by our experts on topics such as last-minute preparation, precautions to be taken during exam time, information on punishments for various types of wrongdoings during exams and, how to manage stress around exams among all, are receiving great response. Furthermore, the state board believes that through social media, we are able to connect directly with students leaving no room for any confusion or doubt. For example, although the state board kept reiterating that candidates should not believe information coming from unverified sources; there have been instances in the past when misinformation on board exams spread online would impact students’ planning. Now we urge students to follow official social media handles of the Maharashtra State Board so that they do not fall prey to misinformation.