‘Abetting’ suicide: Mankar’s letter was to prepare for his defence, not to save Jagtap, says HC

Bomaby HC. (Express file photo) Bomaby HC. (Express file photo)

THE BOMBAY High Court has recently held that Pune corporator Deepak Mankar’s act of writing a letter to police officers informing that Pune resident and real estate broker Jitendra Jagtap was going to commit suicide, was not to rescue Jagtap but to prepare Mankar’s anticipated defence.

Last week, Justice Mridula Bhatkar rejected Mankar’s anticipatory bail application and refused to grant relief until he approached the Supreme Court. Mankar had approached the HC after his anticipatory bail was rejected by a sessions court in Pune. The Pune Police has booked nine persons, including Mankar, for allegedly abetting Jagtap’s suicide on June 2. According to Jayesh Jagtap, the son of the deceased, Mankar and a builder, Sudhir Karnataki, had been pressuring Jitendra for three months to release a plot of land in his possession, located at Rasta Peth in Pune.

The court said two incidents had instigated Jagtap to commit suicide. It said that prior to June 1, Mankar had met Jagtap at the deceased’s office and a verbal altercation ensued. On June 1, Mankar wrote to several police officers, alleging that Jagtap has threatened to commit suicide unless he paid him. On senior counsel Amit Desai’s argument that Mankar was being a vigilant citizen and that his act of sending letters to the police shows that he did not want Jagtap to commit suicide, the court observed that these arguments “are not convincing at this stage”.

“Through the letters, the applicant/accused (Mankar) has communicated to the police about the possible commission of the offence, however, they were not written for rescue but apparently to save himself, rather has prepared his anticipated defence (sic),” the court observed. “He (Mankar) has specifically mentioned (in the letter) that in the event of suicide, the applicant/accused should not be held responsible. These letters reveal that the applicant/accused was fully aware of the mental condition of the deceased that he is likely to commit suicide,” it said.

The court added that the second incident that instigated Jagtap to kill himself was six to seven persons visiting his office on June 2. It said the visit “establishes a nexus between the applicant/accused and the commission of suicide”. The court added that at Jagtap’s office, they demanded that he vacates the property in his possession and threatened him of dire consequences. Later, they asked his son to take Jagtap’s last photograph.

“The manner in which the photograph was taken and in view of the contents in the FIR, I am of the opinion that these are all cumulative circumstances which, prima facie, show that the applicant/accused instigated the deceased to commit suicide,” the court said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App