Abetment to suicide case: Maharashtra set to file review petition against SC order

Maharashtra's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab informed the state's Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that the state government has decided to file a review petition in the matter.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced its intention to file a review petition against the orders passed by the Supreme Court in the 2018 abetment to suicide case against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

On November 11, the apex court, while granting bail to Goswami in the case, had passed adverse observations against the state government, expressing concern over the state government targeting some individuals on the basis of the ideology and difference of opinion. The apex court has also passed observations against a ruling of the Bombay High Court that had earlier rejected Goswami’s bail.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had raised the issue regarding the SC observations in the case during the proceedings of the Lower House, which witnessed an animated discussion between the ruling and the Opposition benches over the issue.

The Mumbai police has filed a chargesheet in the case and a hearing on the merit of the case is ongoing in the Bombay High Court.

Referring to the SC’s ruling during discussions, Parab informed the House of the government’s plan to file a review petition in the matter. Interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik had committed suicide in 2018. The former had left a note blaming alleged non-payment of dues by firms of Goswami, two others.

