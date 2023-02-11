scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Abandoned children can avail benefits as orphaned kids: HC

The court directed the government to grant a certificate of abandoned children to two young adult girls, and with the help of the said certificates, the two girls can avail benefits of government schemes, including reservation in educational institutions.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday pulled up the state government for its position that benefits such as that the reservation extended to orphaned children cannot be given to abandoned children, and said that there was no distinction between the two as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The court directed the government to grant a certificate of abandoned children to two young adult girls, and with the help of the said certificates, the two girls can avail benefits of government schemes, including reservation in educational institutions. The court noted that it expected a “far less bureaucracy” and “far more concern from the state” in the matter, adding that the children concerned are not responsible for their condition. Seeking a certificate of their ‘tragic past’, the court also questioned the government as to why the same was being denied to them.

A division bench of Justices Gautam S Patel and Neela S Gokhale on Thursday was hearing a plea by The Nest India Foundation — argued by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud — seeking direction to authorities to issue and grant certificates to the two girls in a time-bound manner. Government pleader Purnima H Kantharia submitted that the government resolution differentiated between orphaned and abandoned children, therefore, the certificates cannot be issued to the two girls as abandoned children.

“An orphaned child gets reservations that will not be applicable to those abandoned. Orphans have no one to care for them. Those abandoned have someone to take care of them,” Kantharia argued.

However, Justice Patel responded that ‘there was no distinction, and at least there was no moral distinction” in this regard. “There is no distinction, at least there is no moral distinction… There is a distinction without any difference. It is entirely meaningless, and it defeats the purpose of the JJ Act. How can an abandoned child, whose parents are alive, not advantaged, to an orphaned child?” the bench questioned, adding that it was the government’s responsibility to look after the orphaned and abandoned children, and ensure their well-being.

It was informed to the court that the committee set up under the JJ Act had refused to grant certificates to the two girls, it said that they were no more minors and that their mother had visited them twice. The panel also asked them to produce a police verification report. The bench perused the report which had specified that their mother’s whereabouts were unknown, therefore, it said that the committee could accept the report.

It also asked the committee to conduct an enquiry, and grant the document certifying that the two girls were abandoned as children in the past, despite now being adults, and posted the next hearing on February 22.

Maharashtra couple held for call to blow up Ram Temple

