scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Aarey unique forest; can’t destroy city’s biodiversity: Aaditya Thackeray

Calling Aarey “a unique forest within our city”, Aaditya Thackeray said, “(Former CM) Uddhav Thackeray ji declared 808 acres of Aarey as forest and the car shed must move out (of there).”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 11, 2022 1:54:08 am
Aarey forestAditya Thackeray visited Aarey colony during a protest near the proposed Metro car shade area today Express Photo

Our human greed and lack of compassion cannot be allowed to destroy the biodiversity in our city, Shiv Sena leader and former state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Sunday as he joined citizens protesting the shifting of Metro car shed back to Aarey.

Calling Aarey “a unique forest within our city”, Thackeray said, “(Former CM) Uddhav Thackeray ji declared 808 acres of Aarey as forest and the car shed must move out (of there).”

Read in Explained |Explained: The long legal battle over Mumbai’s Metro-3 car shed, now shifted back to Aarey by Maharashtra’s new Shinde Govt

Jungles and environment need to be protected, climate change is upon us, the 32-year-old told reporters amid protests against the Metro car shed construction.

More from Mumbai

Protests in the area began last week after Fadnavis, in his first cabinet meeting after taking charge as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, overturned the decision of former Chief Minister Thackeray to shift the Metro 3 car shed out of the Aarey Milk colony.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rape in Delhi rang alarm bells in HQ: Uber scrambled to guard reputation,...Premium
Rape in Delhi rang alarm bells in HQ: Uber scrambled to guard reputation,...
Why Supreme Court’s observations on Nupur Sharma, Delhi Police, pro...Premium
Why Supreme Court’s observations on Nupur Sharma, Delhi Police, pro...
At 79, Joe Biden is testing the boundaries of age and the presidencyPremium
At 79, Joe Biden is testing the boundaries of age and the presidency
Exclusive | Conman Sukesh paid Rs 1.5 crore a month to jail staff, 81 bookedPremium
Exclusive | Conman Sukesh paid Rs 1.5 crore a month to jail staff, 81 booked

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 10: Latest News
Advertisement