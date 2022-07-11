Aarey unique forest; can’t destroy city’s biodiversity: Aaditya Thackeray

Our human greed and lack of compassion cannot be allowed to destroy the biodiversity in our city, Shiv Sena leader and former state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Sunday as he joined citizens protesting the shifting of Metro car shed back to Aarey.

Calling Aarey “a unique forest within our city”, Thackeray said, “(Former CM) Uddhav Thackeray ji declared 808 acres of Aarey as forest and the car shed must move out (of there).”

Jungles and environment need to be protected, climate change is upon us, the 32-year-old told reporters amid protests against the Metro car shed construction.

Protests in the area began last week after Fadnavis, in his first cabinet meeting after taking charge as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, overturned the decision of former Chief Minister Thackeray to shift the Metro 3 car shed out of the Aarey Milk colony.