‘Hacking down forest in cover of night, shame’: Aaditya Thackeray on Aarey tree-cutting

Shiv Sena’s youth wing president Aaditya Thackeray Saturday slammed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) for the felling of trees In Aarey colony to construct a Metro car shed. In a series of tweets, the Shiv Sena leader expressed his displeasure at the action taken by the MMRCL and asked why protesting citizens were being treated “like criminals”.

Follow Aarey Protests Live Updates here.

Advertising

He criticised the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for “slyly and swiftly” cutting down an ecosystem, which, he said, is “shameful and disgusting”.

A project that should be executed with pride, the Metro 3, @MumbaiMetro3 has to do it in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover.

The project supposed to get Mumbai clean air, is hacking down a forest with a leopard, rusty spotted cat and more — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 4, 2019

The cutting of trees, which began late on Friday night, took place amid massive protests by activists who alleged that at least 1,000 trees were felled by the end of the day. “Police is hitting people, including the Adivasis, at the protest site. They have applied force on several people. Adivasi girls are sitting inside and are refusing to leave. We all are in the police car. Police have detained people and taken them to different police stations,” one of the protesters said.

Section 144 has been imposed at Aarey Colony after activists and students gathered in large numbers to protest against the tree felling by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) for the construction of a Metro car shed in the area.

Meanwhile, the opposition NCP and Congress in Maharashtra targeted the Shiv Sena and BJP on Saturday, saying the ruling parties have failed to save trees in Aarey Colony. In a veiled dig at Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, the Nationalist Congress Party asked where were the “fake environment lovers” when the hacking of trees began late Friday night. “The Aarey tree felling is nothing but hitting Mumbaikars by first rendering them helpless. The @ShivSena bedeviled for the last 25 years. Now, it is holding common Mumbaikars to ransom in alliance with BJP,” NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted.