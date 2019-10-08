Aarey tree cutting: SC order gives fresh hope to activists

The Supreme Court order on Monday restraining the authorities from felling more trees in Aarey Colony has given environmental activists campaigning against a proposed Metro rake shed on a 33-hectare plot of the city’s green lung fresh hope that they may yet be able to have the project moved from there.

Even though MMRCL has completed the work of tree cutting at the site, activists hope that if the court were to stop the car shed construction there, the area could restore itself.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Aarey Conservation Group (ACG) member Amrita Bhattacharjee said, “We are happy with the order. But a lot of work is yet to be done. Though the trees have already been felled and a lot of damage has been done still we have some ray of hope with the new development in the Supreme Court. It is a forest area and the land can be restored anytime if the destruction is stopped.”

She said, “The most important thing is this area (car shed site) is catchment of Mithi River. Trees can be transplanted at some locations but you cannot shift catchment area. In the next hearing we will press for shifting car shed from this area.”

Environmentalist Stalin D of NGO Vanshakti echoed same sentiments and said, “Now we will push for restore Aarey, save Aarey. We will fight to move this car shed from Aarey.”

On Monday, the special vacation bench of the Supreme Court ordered status quo to be maintained till the next date of hearing with respect to cutting of trees in Aarey. The Supreme Court in its order said that the next hearing will be held before the forest bench on October 21.

“Our understanding is that all trees have not been cut and we will write a letter to MMRCL and visit the site and verify their claim that they have finished the tree cutting work,” said tree activist Zoru Bhathena.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rishav Ranjan, who wrote the letter that SC took up as public interest litigation, said, “It is awful that MMRCL did not wait after the Bombay High Court order and they went on chopping trees. MMRCL should have stopped the tree cutting after SC issued notice on special hearing on Sunday. Since the court stayed only cutting of trees we are planning to move SC and try to stay the construction work.”

Meanwhile, following the Supreme Court order MMRCL has issued statement saying that no future tree felling activity at the car shed site in Aarey Milk Colony will be undertaken. Other works, including clearing of already felled trees, will continue at the site,” said MMRCL spokesperson.

Elaborating, the spokesperson stated, “Following the decision of the Hon’ble High Court on 4/10/19 upholding the permission of the Tree Authority the felling of 2,185 trees was undertaken on October 4 and 5, 2019 and as on date 2,141 trees have been felled. These will be cleared from site and subsequent construction activities will be carried out.

The spokesperson further stated, “As of today, MMRCL has already planted 23,846 trees and additionally distributed 25,000 saplings as part of its green initiatives. The work on the project has already been delayed by over six months on account of the legal and other impediments. We still expect to meet the deadline”.