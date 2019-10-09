Aarey: Section 144 lifted from Metro car shed site but police maintain vigil

MORE THAN three days after the Mumbai Police invoked Section 144 in the Aarey Milk Colony area to ensure there were no protests, the restrictions were lifted on Tuesday morning. However, close to 100 police officials were deployed near the picnic spot at Aarey, where the proposed car shed will be constructed and no one was allowed entry into that area. After witnessing much activity in the area in the last three days, there was a lull as even those involved in clearing the spot were on Dussehra holiday.

Advertising

A senior police officer said, “As of Tuesday morning, Section 144 — that prohibits the assembly of four or more persons in an area — has been withdrawn and people are free to move around in the area.”

The officer, however, added that over 100 police personnel were deployed in the area and had cordoned off the picnic spot so as to ensure that no one tried entering the spot. “However, through the day, no one has tried entering the area,” the officer said.

Read | Activists seek permission to visit car shed site to verify MMRCL claim on felling trees

Advertising

An officer said while they did not expect any more protests at the spot, there will be some police presence near the picnic spot till such time the construction starts. A police team from Aarey has started probing the FIR registered against 29 protesters, who were arrested.

“There were several protesters who had been video recording the series of events on their mobile phones. We are trying to procure the videos in order to identify those who were involved in manhandling police officials. We will file the chargesheet based on that evidence,” an officer said.