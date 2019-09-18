Aarey protest: Not against project, but alternatives should be seriously looked into, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh said Tuesday the state government should move the car shed project out of Aarey Milk Colony as it would pave way for more construction within the city’s ‘green lungs’.

Advertising

Ramesh, who is chairman of the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Science, Environment and Forest, said, “We are not against Metro projects in Mumbai, but alternatives should be seriously looked into by the state government to shift the car shed. There are alternatives available. We want development, as it is important part of city’s infrastructure upgradation. But there should be balance between urban development and environment. State government will not stop by only constructing car shed at Aarey… further construction will take place in the name of development.” The Congress leader, who visited Aarey Milk Colony area for the proposed car shed for Metro 3 line, was speaking at a press conference.

He took a swipe at Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, saying, “When Uddhav and Aaditya said that the Aarey should be saved, we all were happy. But only speeches will not make any difference… they should tell their ally… that a car shed at Aarey is not correct,” he said.