Aarey protest: 29 protesters released on bail, prohibitory orders in force

Twenty-nine people got bail Sunday after they were arrested for protesting against the felling of trees for a metro car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey colony.

In 24 hours since 9 pm on Friday, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) cut as many as 2,134 trees in Aarey Milk Colony. On Saturday, the Mumbai Police arrested 29 people and imposed prohibitory orders in and around Aarey Colony, where protesters camped for 24 hours to prevent the felling of trees.

Prohibitory orders continued to be in force in Aarey Colony and surrounding areas for the second day. Heavy security was deployed at Aarey Colony’s five entry points, including the key connecting road near the Western Express Highway, to prevent people from going towards the area and to avoid any untoward incident, PTI reported.

Most of the shops, restaurants and roadside stalls remained closed in the area in view of the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning unlawful assembly, since Saturday.

The felling began Friday night, hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed four petitions challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation permission to cut 2,646 trees on 33 hectares of land at Aarey for the construction of a Metro Line 3 rake depot.

Police said between 100 and 200 protesters gathered at the Picnic Point in Aarey Colony between 8.30 pm and 11 pm Saturday after news spread that trees were being cut at the site acquired by the MMRCL.

Patrolling was stepped up in the tribal hamlets located in Aarey area and those found assembling there were being taken into custody, but later let off after proper verification, police said.