Built for a private complex, opened for all: Aarey Metro bridge row ends

After years of delay over fire clearances, Mumbai's Aarey Metro foot overbridge has finally opened for the commuters

Written by: Sabah Virani
2 min readNov 12, 2026 11:49 AM IST
Oberoi Realty built the bridge under an MMRDA policy that allows private developers to fund direct connectivity to their commercial complexes (Express photo)Oberoi Realty built the bridge under an MMRDA policy that allows private developers to fund direct connectivity to their commercial complexes (Express photo)

A foot overbridge (FOB) built by Oberoi Realty, connecting Aarey Metro station on Line 7 to the developer’s commercial complex across the Western Express Highway (WEH), has finally opened to the public after remaining inaccessible despite being ready. The bridge provides commuters a direct crossing over the busy highway.

The bridge offers a shorter and safer alternative to the existing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-maintained FOB, which requires commuters to exit the metro station, cross congested service roads and climb another flight of stairs to reach the other side.

The new bridge connects directly to the Oberoi complex and connects to the existing FOB.

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Oberoi Realty built the bridge under a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) policy that allows private developers to fund direct connectivity to their commercial complexes. The bridge had remained closed despite being ready for use, with officials earlier citing pending permissions and incomplete work for the delay.

The new bridge connects directly to the Oberoi complex (Express Photo) The new bridge connects directly to the Oberoi complex (Express Photo)

Anant Bala Nar, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Jogeshwari East, who had campaigned for the Aarey Metro bridge to open in March, said pending fire No Objection Certificates had delayed its opening, with uncertainty over who was responsible for obtaining them. He added that officials had also flagged incomplete work, including the need for an additional staircase.

Ravindra Waikar, Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai North West, said he had opposed opening the bridge when it was meant exclusively for employees of the private complex, leaving other commuters dependent on the existing FOB.

“For at least a year, I’ve not allowed the FOB to be opened if it just opened for employees of the private complex. But now, with the developer having agreed to open the FOB for the public too, and then build an additional staircase for the public’s exit at the other end in due time, the FOB has been opened,” he said.

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Waikar formally inaugurated the bridge on Monday, although commuters had started using it last week.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sabah Virani
Sabah Virani
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Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housin... Read More

 

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