Built for a private complex, opened for all: Aarey Metro bridge row ends

A foot overbridge (FOB) built by Oberoi Realty, connecting Aarey Metro station on Line 7 to the developer’s commercial complex across the Western Express Highway (WEH), has finally opened to the public after remaining inaccessible despite being ready. The bridge provides commuters a direct crossing over the busy highway.

The bridge offers a shorter and safer alternative to the existing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-maintained FOB, which requires commuters to exit the metro station, cross congested service roads and climb another flight of stairs to reach the other side.

The new bridge connects directly to the Oberoi complex and connects to the existing FOB.