Aarey Metro car shed: MMRCL seeks dismissal of PIL against notice on felling 177 trees, says delay causing daily loss of Rs 5.87 crore

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) Thursday opposed in Bombay High Court a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to quash and set aside a notice issued by the civic Tree Authority that invited suggestions and objections for removing 177 trees at Aarey for the Metro car shed.

The MMRCL submitted that the delay in constructing the ramp for the Metro car shed was causing a daily loss of Rs 5.87 crore, resulting in cost escalation and loss to the public exchequer.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing a PIL by environment activist Zoru Bhathena. The PIL said the January 12 notice issued by Tree Authority following an application by the MMRCL was “in breach of a Supreme Court order”.

The MMRCL, in its affidavit in reply to the plea, stated that the Tree Authority notice had included the trees that had grown since it had first made an application to remove trees in 2019, and the removal of those trees was also required along with that of the 84 trees it had sought to be cut before the Supreme Court.

The MMRCL told the high court that due to litigation, more trees had grown in the area where the car shed was to come up, and those were also needed to be removed. Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy and advocate Joel Carlos submitted an affidavit filed by the Tree Authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) through Sunil K Rathod, deputy superintendent of Gardens.

The Authority submitted that the inclusion of the 101 newly grown trees in the MMRCL’s updated proposal of 2023 (which seeks the removal of 185 trees) does not in any way violate the Supreme Court order in November 2022. The Authority justified its notice and sought dismissal of the plea.

Bhathena, through advocate Zaman Ali, said after the Supreme Court in November last year had allowed the BMC to pursue its plea for felling only 84 trees for the Metro, the MMRCL had submitted an application to the Tree Authority.

“The notice dated January 12, 2023, issued by the Tree Authority, is for the removal of 177 trees, having a different set of tree ID numbers compared to MMRCL’s application for only 84 trees. The public notice was issued without any authority of law as it stands qua Aarey Forest,” Bhathena claimed.

Senior advocate Ashutosh Kumbhakoni and advocate Akshay Shinde, representing the MMRCL, submitted that the shrubs and smaller plants that had grown over the years had now been included in the list of trees that needed to be cut for the project.

“The plants have grown into bigger trees. We have been directed to clean and shave the place. We are not increasing the area by an inch. There cannot be any grievance,” he argued.

The petitioner’s lawyer submitted that the MMRCL could have informed the same to the apex court as well.

Charuhas Jadhav, chief project manager of the MMRCL, in an affidavit, stated that the last survey pertaining to the application for removing trees was carried out in March 2019, and after that, a period of three years and ten months, and four monsoon seasons had passed. The MMRCL said more trees had grown during the period and the trees, which as per the previous application, had not come within the definition of trees, had now grown and would fall within the said definition.

The MMRCL further added that an inventory of 185 affected trees was forwarded and as per preliminary assessment, out of the existing affected 171 trees, about 47 trees can be transplanted and 124 trees are proposed for cutting.

“It appears the Tree Authority considered the compliances made by the MMRCL and thereafter published impugned public notice calling for suggestions and objections to the proposal,” the MMRCL submitted and added the petition to be “misconceived and misdirected.”

The bench took the affidavits in the record and posted the further hearing to February 23.